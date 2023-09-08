Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 1 to 7 September 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (ParisTKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 1 to 7 September 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
22.2125
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1753
|
22.2780
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
608
|
22.1803
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,836
|
22.2829
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,671
|
22.3414
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,868
|
22.2684
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908277458/en/
TIKEHAU CAPITAL