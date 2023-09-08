AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 1 to 7 September 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (ParisTKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 1 to 7 September 2023

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/09/2023

FR0013230612

2000

22.2125

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/09/2023

FR0013230612

1753

22.2780

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/09/2023

FR0013230612

608

22.1803

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/09/2023

FR0013230612

1,836

22.2829

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/09/2023

FR0013230612

1,671

22.3414

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,868

22.2684

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908277458/en/

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

