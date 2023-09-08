Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 1 to 7 September 2023

Regulatory News:

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 1 to 7 September 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/09/2023 FR0013230612 2000 22.2125 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/09/2023 FR0013230612 1753 22.2780 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/09/2023 FR0013230612 608 22.1803 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/09/2023 FR0013230612 1,836 22.2829 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/09/2023 FR0013230612 1,671 22.3414 XPAR TOTAL 7,868 22.2684

