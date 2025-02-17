TotalEnergies: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at January, 31 2025
Business Wire · Uhr
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
January 31, 2025
|
2,397,679,661
|
2,397,679,661
|
2,236,342,676
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 161,336,985 treasury shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250217514622/en/
TotalEnergies
onvista Premium-Artikel
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe vom 16.02.2025US-Inflationsrate zieht wieder recht deutlich an - Warum die Börse dennoch optimistisch bleibtgestern, 20:00 Uhr · onvista
Konzern hält eine halbe Million BitcoinSo funktioniert die Hochrisiko-Strategie von Strategy15. Feb. · onvista
onvista Trading-ImpulsRio Tinto-Aktie steht kurz vor einem mittelfristigen Kaufsignal14. Feb. · onvista
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Wochenrückblick – Aktien, Gold und US-InflationWerbung15. Feb. · HSBC
Umweltschützer ziehen gegen Shell vor höchstes Gericht12. Feb. · dpa-AFX
BP – Aktienrückkäufe und Dividende trotz GewinnrückgangWerbung11. Feb. · HSBC
TotalEnergies EP Gabon: 2024 Revenues13. Feb. · Business Wire
Schwache Margen im RaffineriegeschäftBP-Gewinn im vierten Quartal eingebrochen11. Feb. · Reuters