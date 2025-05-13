TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at April 30, 2025
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
April 30, 2025
|
2,270,057,201
|
2,270,057,201
|
2,211,382,313
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 58,674,888 treasury shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513423214/en/
TotalEnergies SE
