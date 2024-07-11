AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
APA ots news: Vergabe von Fördermitteln durch den originären Jubiläumsfonds der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank

Wien (APA-ots) - Das Direktorium der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank hat  
nach umfassender Evaluierung in der 1. Vergabesitzung 2024 die 
Finanzierung nachstehender 14 Forschungsprojekte (34 Anträge) mit 
rund 3 Mio EUR aus Mitteln des Jubiläumsfonds zur Förderung der 
Forschungs- und Lehraufgaben der Wissenschaft genehmigt: 

BEIGLBOECK, Mathias (Universität Wien, Fakultät für Mathematik): 
The landscape of financial institutions - geometric representation by 
entropic and adapted transport 

BÖHEIM, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für 
Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Options for fair grid charges to 
enhance the energy transition in Austria 

BREITENLECHNER, Max (Leopold Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, 
Institut für Wirtschaftstheorie, -politik und -geschichte): 
Deconstructing Uncertainty Shocks 

GLOCKER, Christian (Österreichisches Institut für 
Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Energy price surges and inflation: 
non-monetary policies to the rescue? 

JOBST, Clemens Paul (Universität Wien, Institut für Wirtschafts- 
und Sozialgeschichte): Decentralizing central banks. The branch 
offices of the Austrian and Prussian banks of issue 1815-80 

KLIEN, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung 
-WIFO): Vacancy chains - who benefits from what kind of new housing 
supply? 

LANG, Michael (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institute for Austrian 
and International Tax Law): The legal position of the taxpayer after 
BEPS - A legal study taking into account economic aspects 

LINSBICHLER, Alexander (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut 
für Philosophie und Wissenschaftstheorie): Carl Menger as a Central 
Banker? From the Origin to the Future of Money 

PENNERSTORFER, Astrid (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institut für 
Sozialpolitik): Inequalities in the take-up of the long-term care 
allowance in Austria 

RICHTER, Sandor (Wiener Institut für Internationale 
Wirtschaftsvergleiche - wiiw): A multi-country agent-based model for 
CESEE countries 

SCHUMACHER, Heiner (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, 
Institut für Finanzwissenschaft): Consumer Search, Beliefs, and 
Context Effects in Digital Markets 

STEFAN, Matthias (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut 
für Banken und Finanzen): Behavioral implications of financial advice 
on sustainable investments 

WENDE, Adrian (Institut für Höhere Studien - IHS): Economic 
Sanctions, Exchange Rate Disconnect and Monetary Policy 

ZWEIMÜLLER, Martina (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut 
für Volkswirtschafts- lehre): The impact of childcare costs and 
parental part-time work rights on employment and income 

Der nächste Einreichtermin für die 1. Vergabesitzung des 
Jubiläumsfonds im Jahr 2025 beginnt mit 29.07.2024 und endet am 
25.09.2024 (mittags). 

Weiterführende, aktuelle Informationen zum originären 
Jubiläumsfonds finden Sie auf der [OeNB-Website] 
(https://bit.ly/3cyHvzR) 

Rückfragehinweis: 
   Oesterreichische Nationalbank 
   Mag. Maria-Elisabeth Faulmann 
   Pressesprecherin 
   (+43-1) 404 20-6900 
   maria-elisabeth.faulmann@oenb.at 
   www.oenb.at 

Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/156/aom 

*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER 
INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT *** 

OTS0043    2024-07-11/10:01

