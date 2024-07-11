APA ots news: Vergabe von Fördermitteln durch den originären Jubiläumsfonds der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank

Wien (APA-ots) - Das Direktorium der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank hat nach umfassender Evaluierung in der 1. Vergabesitzung 2024 die Finanzierung nachstehender 14 Forschungsprojekte (34 Anträge) mit rund 3 Mio EUR aus Mitteln des Jubiläumsfonds zur Förderung der Forschungs- und Lehraufgaben der Wissenschaft genehmigt: BEIGLBOECK, Mathias (Universität Wien, Fakultät für Mathematik): The landscape of financial institutions - geometric representation by entropic and adapted transport BÖHEIM, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Options for fair grid charges to enhance the energy transition in Austria BREITENLECHNER, Max (Leopold Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut für Wirtschaftstheorie, -politik und -geschichte): Deconstructing Uncertainty Shocks GLOCKER, Christian (Österreichisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Energy price surges and inflation: non-monetary policies to the rescue? JOBST, Clemens Paul (Universität Wien, Institut für Wirtschafts- und Sozialgeschichte): Decentralizing central banks. The branch offices of the Austrian and Prussian banks of issue 1815-80 KLIEN, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung -WIFO): Vacancy chains - who benefits from what kind of new housing supply? LANG, Michael (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institute for Austrian and International Tax Law): The legal position of the taxpayer after BEPS - A legal study taking into account economic aspects LINSBICHLER, Alexander (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut für Philosophie und Wissenschaftstheorie): Carl Menger as a Central Banker? From the Origin to the Future of Money PENNERSTORFER, Astrid (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institut für Sozialpolitik): Inequalities in the take-up of the long-term care allowance in Austria RICHTER, Sandor (Wiener Institut für Internationale Wirtschaftsvergleiche - wiiw): A multi-country agent-based model for CESEE countries SCHUMACHER, Heiner (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut für Finanzwissenschaft): Consumer Search, Beliefs, and Context Effects in Digital Markets STEFAN, Matthias (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut für Banken und Finanzen): Behavioral implications of financial advice on sustainable investments WENDE, Adrian (Institut für Höhere Studien - IHS): Economic Sanctions, Exchange Rate Disconnect and Monetary Policy ZWEIMÜLLER, Martina (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut für Volkswirtschafts- lehre): The impact of childcare costs and parental part-time work rights on employment and income Der nächste Einreichtermin für die 1. Vergabesitzung des Jubiläumsfonds im Jahr 2025 beginnt mit 29.07.2024 und endet am 25.09.2024 (mittags). Weiterführende, aktuelle Informationen zum originären Jubiläumsfonds finden Sie auf der [OeNB-Website] (https://bit.ly/3cyHvzR) Rückfragehinweis: Oesterreichische Nationalbank Mag. Maria-Elisabeth Faulmann Pressesprecherin (+43-1) 404 20-6900 maria-elisabeth.faulmann@oenb.at www.oenb.at