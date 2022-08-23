AppBlogHilfe
DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

EQS Group · Uhr

DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

23.08.2022 / 20:05
Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 23 August 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,571,833 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 August 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 6,779,267 1,276,167 2,516,399
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 459.7500 459.7500 459.7500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 449.2000 448.7000 449.2000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 455.4541 455.3354 455.5148

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c.  (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 455.4541 6,779,267
Cboe (UK) - BXE 455.3354 1,276,167
Cboe (UK) - CXE 455.5148 2,516,399

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9856W_1-2022-8-23.pdf

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  23 August 2022

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,880,867,578
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  1,031,098,461
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  19,917,048,539

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


23.08.2022
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
Großbritannien

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1426633  23.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426633&application_name=news&site_id=onvista
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
BP
BP ADR

