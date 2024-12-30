EQS-News: Satisfaction of conditions under notice of exercise of call option relating to Schletter International's senior secured bonds (ISIN NO0012530973) and second lien bonds (ISIN NO0012530981)

EQS-News: Schletter International B.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Satisfaction of conditions under notice of exercise of call option relating to Schletter International's senior secured bonds (ISIN NO0012530973) and second lien bonds (ISIN NO0012530981)



31.12.2024 / 00:05 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 31 December 2024. On 17 December 2024, Schletter International B.V. (the "Company") published a stock exchange notice informing its stakeholders that it had issued conditional call option notices under its senior secured bonds (with ISIN NO0012530973) and second lien bonds (with ISIN NO0012530981) (collectively, the "Bonds").

The exercise of the call option was subject to certain conditions as set out in the call option notices being satisfied or waived 3 business days before the call option repayment date of 6 January 2025.

We are pleased to confirm that the conditions in the call option notices have been satisfied and that all outstanding Bonds will be redeemed as set out therein.

The outstanding senior secured bonds will be repaid at a price equal to 102.22 per cent of the nominal amount for each redeemed bond and second lien bonds will be repaid at a price equal to 103.60 per cent of the nominal amount for each redeemed bond, in each case plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption, with settlement scheduled for 6 January 2025. The record date for the call option will be 2 January 2025.

For more information, please contact the Company.

31.12.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Schletter International B.V. Herikerbergweg 88 1101 CM Amsterdam Niederlande ISIN: NO0012530973, NO0012530981 WKN: A3K86F , A3K86D Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt; Oslo EQS News ID: 2059281

Intended to be listed.

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2059281 31.12.2024 CET/CEST