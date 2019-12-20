DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

20.12.2019 / 14:24

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ADO Properties S.A.

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: The Goldman City and Sachs Group, Inc. country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International 5. Date on which the 1- threshold was 7- crossed or /- reachedvi: 1- 2- /- 2- 0- 1- 9 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuervii to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation 6.06% 0.20% 6.26- 44,194,607 on the date on which % threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous N/A N/A N/A notification (if applicable) 7. Noti- fied details of the resul- ting situati- on on the date on which the thres- hold was crossed or reached- viii:

A: Voting rights atta- ched to shares

Class/- Number % of

type of of vo-

shares voting ting

ISIN right- righ-

code six ts

(if possibl- e)

Direct Indi- Direct Indi-

(Art 8 rect (Art 8 rect

of the (Art of the (Art

Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of

rency the rency the

Law) Tran- Law) Tran-

spa- spa-

ren- ren-

cy cy

Law) Law)

LU12501- 2,- 6-

54413 67- .-

7,- 0-

04- 6-

8 %

SUBTOTA- 2,677,- 6.06-

L A 048 %

(Direct & Indirec- t)

B 1: Financi- al Instru- ments accor- ding to Art. 12(1)(a- ) of the Transpa- rency Law

Type of Expi- E- Number %

financi- rati- x- of o-

al on e- voting f

instru- da- r- rights v-

ment tex c- that o-

i- may be t-

s- acqui- i-

e- red if n-

/ the g

C- instru- r-

o- ment i-

n- is g-

v- exerci- h-

e- sed/ t-

r- conver- s

s- ted. i- o- n P- e- r- i- o- d- x- i

Securi- Open 13,509 0-

ties .-

Lending 0-

3-

%

S- 13,509 0-

U- .-

B- 0-

T- 3-

O- %

T- A- L B- .- 1

B 2: Financi- al Instru- ments with similar econo- mic effect accor- ding to Art. 12(1)(b- ) of the Transpa- rency Law

Type of E- E- P- Number %

financi- x- x- h- of o-

al p- e- y- voting f

instru- i- r- s- rights v-

ment r- c- i- o-

a- i- c- t-

t- s- a- i-

i- e- l n-

o- / o- g

n C- r r-

d- o- c- i-

a- n- a- g-

t- v- s- h-

e- e- h t-

x r- s- s

s- e- i- t- o- t- n l- P- e- e- m- r- e- i- n- o- t- d- x- x- i- i i

CFD 1- C- 19,626 0-

3- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 4-

2- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 9

CFD 0- C- 17,390 0-

2- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 4-

1- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 9

CFD 0- C- 14,259 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 3-

1- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 9

CFD 0- C- 4,984 0-

3- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 1-

1- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 2

CFD 0- C- 4,233 0-

2- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 1-

1- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 9

CFD 2- C- 4,025 0-

4- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

9- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 9

CFD 0- C- 3,022 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

7- %

/- 2- 0- 2- 2

CFD 2- C- 1,909 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 4-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 3

Swap 2- C- 1,775 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 4-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 3

CFD 0- C- 1,678 0-

2- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

1- 4-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 9

CFD 2- C- 1,162 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 3-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 3

Swap 3- C- 700 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

9- 2-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 0

CFD 1- C- 337 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

2- 1-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 5

Swap 1- C- 281 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

4- 1-

/- %

2- 0- 2- 0

CFD 2- C- 203 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

3- 0-

/- 5-

2- %

0- 2- 9

CFD 2- C- 102 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

1- 0-

/- 2-

2- %

0- 2- 9

S- 75,686 0-

U- .-

B- 1-

T- 7-

O- %

T- A- L B- .- 2

8. Informa- tion in relati- on to the person subject to the notifi- cation obliga- tion: (please tick the applica- ble box) Person subject to the notifi- cation obliga- tion is not control- led by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other underta- king(s) holding direct- ly or indi- rectly an inte- rest in the (underl- ying) issuer.- xiii X Full chain of control- led underta- kings through which the voting rights and/or the financi- al instru- ments are effec- tively held star- ting with the ultima- te control- ling natural person or legal entity- xiv (please provide a separa- te organi- satio- nal chart in case of a complex structu- re):

N Na- % of % of T- D-

mexv voting voting o- i-

rights rights t- r-

held by through a- e-

ultima- financi- l c-

te al o- t-

control- instru- f l-

ling ments b- y

person held by o- c-

or ultimate t- o-

entity control- h n-

or held ling t-

direct- person r-

ly by or o-

any entity l-

subsi- or held l-

diary directly e-

if it by any d

equals subsidia- b-

or is ry if it y

higher equals (-

than or is u-

the higher s-

notifia- than the e

ble notifia- n-

thres- ble u-

hold thres- m-

hold b-

e-

r-

(-

s-

)

f-

r-

o-

m

1-

s-

t

c-

o-

l-

u-

m-

n-

)

1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man Sach- s (UK) L.L.- C.

3 Gold- 2

man Sach- s Grou- p UK Limi- ted

4 Gold- 5.04% 5- 3

man .-

Sach- 2-

s 3-

In- %

ter- na- tio- nal

1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc.

2 GSAM 1

Hol- ding- s LLC

3 Gold- 2

man Sach- s As- set Mana- ge- ment- , L.P.

1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man Sach- s & Co. LLC

9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .

10. Additio- nal informa- tionxvi- : Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefo- re there is a possibi- lity of a roun- ding error.

Done at London On 19/12/2019

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A. 1B Heienhaff 1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Internet: www.ado.properties

